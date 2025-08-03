Former UFC stars Hector Lombard and Cheick Kongo take part in pillow fight
MMA fighters showcase their skills in a brand-new sport
Other Sports News Today, 03:42Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Matt Roberts/Getty Images
Hector Lombard and Cheick Kongo have ventured into a new sporting arena.
Details: Former fighters from UFC, Bellator, and other promotions accepted ESPN's invitation to participate in pillow fighting matches.
The fighters proved they've still got it, trading skillful pillow strikes in the ring.
The 50-year-old Cheick Kongo has stepped into the cage over 40 times, claiming victory in 31 of those bouts. Hector Lombard, now 47, has notched up 34 wins in the octagon over the course of his career.
