Former Premier League coach fears Mbeumo may struggle with pressure at Man United
During the summer transfer window, Manchester United made a bold move to revamp their attacking line with the acquisitions of Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo. It’s the latter signing that has raised eyebrows among pundits.
Details: Former Premier League manager Neil Warnock has cast doubt on whether Mbeumo has ever experienced the level of pressure he will now face at Manchester United.
Quote: “I think he’s a good player, but he played for Brentford, and with all due respect to Brentford, that’s not Manchester United! I don’t believe he’s ever dealt with the kind of pressure he’s about to encounter at Old Trafford. I was a bit disappointed with Amorim in certain situations.
When you come into a club, you need to look at the players you have and adapt your tactics accordingly. But he came in and immediately said, ‘I’ll play with three at the back,’ even though he doesn’t actually have three centre-backs. I just don’t understand how you can do that. And I still don’t see enough reliability in the defensive line. So yes, he has a couple of good players, and they are genuinely strong.”