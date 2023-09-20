Former Manchester United coach reveals details of Ronaldo's return

Former Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer recalled how former captain Cristiano Ronaldo returned to the team under him.

According to the Norwegian coach, the decision to make such a transfer was very difficult.

"Returning Ronaldo? It was a very difficult decision and I felt we should take the risk, but it turns out we were wrong.

Initially everything looked so right. When Cristiano signed, there was excitement among the fans against Newcastle as Old Trafford came alive after his two goals and we won 4-1. At the time he was one of the best goalscorers in the world and seemed very strong,” Solskjaer told The Athletic.

The Portuguese returned to the English club in 2021, but did not stay in the team for long. After the World Cup in Qatar, he signed a contract with the Saudi club Al-Nasr, where he still plays.

Interestingly, the Portuguese's departure from Manchester United was accompanied by a scandal. The club did not want to cooperate with the footballer, which is why he lost his place in the starting lineup.