Former Mamelodi Sundowns striker Lucas Ribeiro scores his first goal in Spain

The Brazilian scores a brilliant curler for his club, Cultural Leonesa's 3-2 win over Mirandes

Reigning PSL Footballer or the Season and last season’s Betway Premiership top goalscorer, Lucas Ribeiro, has opened his goalscoring account for his new club in Spain.

Ribeiro received the ball inside the box when his club CYD Leonesa in Spain’s second division, beat his man and curled the ball away from the goalkeeper to earn his side 3-2 victory over Mirandes.

The Brazilian player, shockingly, terminated his Mamelodi Sundowns contract in the off-season to join Spanish side CYD Leonesa.

Ribeiro established himself not only as a dependable player but also an influential player for Sundowns last season and his void is yet to be equally filled.

Portuguese signing Nuno Santos is the man who was looked into as a ‘perfect’ replacement for Ribeiro but so far he is yet to set the PSL scene alight.

Ribeiro bagged the PSL Footballer of the Season, Betway Premiership Player’s Player of the Season, and also secured the Golden Boot as the league’s top goalscorer. He also took home the Goal of the Season award.

Sundowns were said to be contesting his departure at Fifa but no update on that front has come to the fore and while the status quo remains, Ribeiro will be hoping for more goals in Spain.