Former Kaizer Chiefs player Ranga Chivaviro joins Saudi Arabian Al-Adalah

A new challenge for the seasoned striker.

After leaving Chiefs, Ranga didn’t remain without a club for long.

Details: According to several sources, including FARPost, 32-year-old center-forward Ranga Chivaviro has signed with Saudi Arabian side Al-Adalah.

The experienced striker is one of several players who left Amakhosi at the end of last season.

He joined Chiefs in 2023 from Marumo Gallants and, over two seasons at the club, netted nine goals and provided one assist in 45 appearances.

The striker has already successfully passed his medical and signed his contract. The club is expected to make an official announcement soon.

According to Transfermarkt, Chivaviro’s estimated market value is €200,000.

