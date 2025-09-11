RU RU ES ES FR FR
Freiburg vs Stuttgart prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 13 September 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Freiburg vs VfB Stuttgart prediction Photo: efl.com / Author unknown
Freiburg
13 sep 2025, 09:30
- : -
Germany, Freiburg, Europa-Park Stadion
VfB Stuttgart
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
One of the matches of the Bundesliga’s third round will take place on Saturday at the Europa-Park Stadium in Freiburg, where the local side Freiburg will host Stuttgart. I'm suggesting a bet on goals in this clash, with a high likelihood of success.

Match preview

Freiburg have had a disastrous start to the new season: three straight defeats and bottom of the table. Despite their defensive lapses, the team hasn’t lost its attacking spark, finding the net in each of the first three rounds and extending their Bundesliga scoring streak to 11 consecutive matches.

Freiburg’s home games are especially thrilling: entertainment is the norm here. In their last five matches at home, there have always been at least four goals scored, with both teams getting on the scoresheet every time. Under Schuster, Freiburg play attacking football but struggle to keep things tight at the back.

Stuttgart come into this fixture in high spirits after their win over Borussia Mönchengladbach. That’s now four victories in their last five league games, and the team is demonstrating consistency both in results and in their organisation, especially going forward.

Stuttgart are also consistently dangerous on the road — in five of their last seven away games, there have been at least three goals scored. However, the Swabians rarely keep a clean sheet away from home, which increases the chances of an open, high-scoring match against Freiburg, especially given both sides’ attacking mindsets.

Probable lineups

  • Freiburg: Atubolu, Günter, Lienhart, Ginter, Kübler, Grifo, Manzambi, Suzuki, Eggestein, Dinkçi, Höler
  • Stuttgart: Nübel, Mittelstädt, Jehl, Hendrix, Vagnoman, Demirović, Stiller, Thomas, Karazor, Leweling, Demirović

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Both teams have scored in Freiburg’s last 6 home Bundesliga matches.
  • Stuttgart have lost just twice in their last 9 away league games.
  • In 8 of Stuttgart’s last 10 away matches, they have conceded at least one goal.

Prediction

Both teams favour attacking football and regularly find the net. Their defensive weaknesses, combined with attacking ambitions, make this a promising match for a bet on both teams to score. Given the stats from recent encounters and the current form of both sides, there’s a strong likelihood of a high-scoring contest. Our bet: Over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.67.

Comments
