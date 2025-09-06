RU RU ES ES FR FR
Bongani Sam close to joining TS Galaxy after leaving Chiefs

The 28-year-old defender, now a free agent, could join TS Galaxy
Football news Today, 07:05
Details: According to SABC SPORT, former Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs defender Bongani Sam, who is now a free agent, has started training with TS Galaxy. Head coach Adnan Beganovic is expected to make a decision in the coming days on whether to add Sam to the squad for the remainder of the season.

See also: Armenia vs Portugal prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – September 6, 2025

The 28-year-old joined the Amakhosi just over a year ago from Orlando Pirates, but a pre-season injury and fierce competition for places prevented him from establishing himself in the squad. Ultimately, Sam was released and is now searching for a new team in the PSL.

TS Galaxy, having recently had their FIFA transfer ban lifted, are actively strengthening their squad. The club recently signed right-back Patrick Fisher, and the potential arrival of Sam would help maintain balance in defence and keep the team in top form for the remaining matches of the season.

Recall: TS Galaxy boss Tim Sukazi explained why the club terminated the contract with Bosnian striker Dženan Zaimović

