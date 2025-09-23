Former Fenerbahce player calls for UEFA and FIFA investigations into Mourinho. The reason revealed

Jose Mourinho accused of betrayal

Former Fenerbahce player Sinan Engin has accused Jose Mourinho of betraying the Turkish club and has called on UEFA and FIFA to launch investigations.

Details: According to Engin, the Portuguese manager met with Benfica's lawyers during Fenerbahce's visit to Lisbon for the Champions League play-off match at the end of August. He claims that Mourinho deliberately sought his own dismissal and may have influenced the squad selection to weaken Fenerbahce in this decisive fixture.

After the Eagles' 1-0 win and their qualification for the Champions League group stage, Mourinho was dismissed.

Mourinho himself insists that talks with Benfica's management only began after the match against the Azerbaijani club, and he denies any intention to harm Fenerbahce.

