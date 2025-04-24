Former Brazil national team player believes Neymar is the best 'Seleção' player

Among fans, there have been discussions about whether former Brazil national team coach Dorival Junior made the right decision by not calling up Neymar for the March matches. Former 'Seleção' midfielder Júlio Baptista believes that the team cannot do without the Santos player.

Details: Baptista emphasized that Neymar is the best player on the national team, and therefore must have a spot on the Brazil squad for the 2026 World Cup.

Quote: "Is Neymar good for the World Cup? Why not? He is our best player in the national team, so we must find a place for him. Maybe he will play in the next World Cup. I believe he has the opportunity to try and win something for Brazil. I hope he can do something big for Brazil," said Baptista.

Reminder: Previously, the president of Santos spoke about the possibility of extending Neymar's contract, which expires in June this year.