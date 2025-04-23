Santos president ready to extend partnership with Neymar

Neymar returned to Santos and managed to play a few matches with his old-new team before getting injured again. The winger's contract is also not eternal and expires in June. However, there is a possibility that he will stay with the team.

Details: Santos president Marcelo Teixeira stated that there is a possibility that the parties will extend the partnership until the upcoming World Cup. At the same time, the winger's injury does not affect anything, although everything still needs to be analyzed in detail.

Quote: "Based on what we discussed, there is a very good chance that if he wants and if Santos wants, we will extend our contract again to stay until next year's World Cup. This is a major project designed for six months, and given the situation and everything that is happening, the chances of extending the contract are very high. There is no benefit in Neymar's injury. There is a project, this work does not depend on whether he plays... We really need to analyze and calculate the project, the continuity, the benefit and the advantage of Neymar staying. We always want to count on Neymar. He is doing this work on strengthening. We hope that during this progress there will be an opportunity for his return," Teixeira said in an interview with TV Globo.

Reminder: It was previously reported that Santos' head coach could be Neymar's former coach at Barcelona, Gerardo Martino.