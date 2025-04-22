Coached Neymar and Messi. Santos may appoint former Barcelona coach

Neymar joined Santos in the winter of 2024, and the team kicked off their campaign in Brazil's Serie A. However, the start of the season has been disappointing, leading to potential changes within the club.

Details: According to Marca, the management is considering a change in head coach. One of the candidates for the position is the former coach of Barcelona and Inter Miami — Tata Martino.

In the first five rounds of Brazil's Serie A, Santos suffered three losses, drew once, and secured one victory. The team has five points and currently sits in 18th place in the standings. Santos will face Bragantino in their next match on the night of Monday, April 28.

Recall: Neymar's return to Santos is once again under threat. The club confirmed that the star forward suffered a new muscle injury in the first half of the recent victory over Atletico-MG.