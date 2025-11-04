"Footballers are not role models" – Jules Koundé doesn't believe footballers should be admired

There are tougher and more respectable professions.

Koundé has touched on a very important topic.

Details: The 26-year-old French defender from Barcelona, Jules Koundé, believes that footballers do not deserve the level of admiration that should be reserved for ordinary people who work regular jobs all day long:

"Footballers can go six months or even a year without a salary and still live comfortably, without any real consequences for themselves… Unlike people who leave home at 7 in the morning and return at 8 in the evening just to earn a modest sum for their families… I don't understand why fans see footballers as role models. I wouldn't recommend it. A real role model is a father who works hard every day for his family," Koundé said.

Koundé joined Barcelona from Sevilla in 2022 for €50 million. This season, he has played 14 matches for the Blaugrana, providing one assist.

His current contract with Barça runs until 2030, and his market value is estimated at €65 million by Transfermarkt.

