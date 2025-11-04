ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news "Footballers are not role models" – Jules Koundé doesn't believe footballers should be admired

"Footballers are not role models" – Jules Koundé doesn't believe footballers should be admired

There are tougher and more respectable professions.
Football news Today, 03:37
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Jules Kounde of FC Barcelona looks on during a training session ahead of the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

Koundé has touched on a very important topic.

Details: The 26-year-old French defender from Barcelona, Jules Koundé, believes that footballers do not deserve the level of admiration that should be reserved for ordinary people who work regular jobs all day long:

"Footballers can go six months or even a year without a salary and still live comfortably, without any real consequences for themselves…

Unlike people who leave home at 7 in the morning and return at 8 in the evening just to earn a modest sum for their families…

I don't understand why fans see footballers as role models. I wouldn't recommend it. A real role model is a father who works hard every day for his family," Koundé said.

Koundé joined Barcelona from Sevilla in 2022 for €50 million. This season, he has played 14 matches for the Blaugrana, providing one assist.

His current contract with Barça runs until 2030, and his market value is estimated at €65 million by Transfermarkt.

Reminder: Barcelona devises plan to sign Rashford permanently

Related teams and leagues
Barcelona Barcelona Schedule Barcelona News Barcelona Transfers
LaLiga Spain LaLiga Spain Table LaLiga Spain Fixtures LaLiga Spain Predictions
Related Team News
Serious lineup! FIFPRO names the best XI of 2025 Football news Yesterday, 11:17 Serious lineup! FIFPRO names the best XI of 2025
Oriol Romeu of FC Barcelona applauds the fans after the LaLiga EA Football news Yesterday, 10:48 A new opportunity! Oriol Romeu joins Sunderland after leaving Barcelona
A detail of a FC Barcelona jersey with a logo of Ed Sheeran during the LaLiga Football news Yesterday, 09:28 Negative record. In 2021, Barcelona posted the biggest loss in football club history
It has been announced when Joan Garcia will return to training with Barcelona Football news Yesterday, 06:52 It has been announced when Joan Garcia will return to training with Barcelona
Barcelona identify main target to replace Lewandowski Football news Yesterday, 06:26 Barcelona identify main target to replace Lewandowski
Barcelona devises plan to sign Rashford permanently Football news Yesterday, 03:32 Barcelona devises plan to sign Rashford permanently
Related Tournament News
Real, under Xabi Alonso, delivers their best start in almost a century Football news 02 nov 2025, 07:20 Real, under Xabi Alonso, delivers their best start in almost a century
A true striker! Mbappé reaches 44 La Liga goals faster than Ronaldo Football news 02 nov 2025, 06:09 A true striker! Mbappé reaches 44 La Liga goals faster than Ronaldo
Real misses another penalty. Vinícius Júnior fails to convert spot kick against Valencia Football news 01 nov 2025, 17:23 Real miss another penalty as Vinícius Júnior fails to convert against Valencia
Alarm in Barcelona. Yamal suspected of chronic groin injury Football news 01 nov 2025, 16:56 Alarm in Barcelona. Yamal suspected of chronic groin injury
Antoine Griezmann makes La Liga history as the Frenchman scores his 200th goal in the Spanish top flight Football news 01 nov 2025, 15:27 Antoine Griezmann makes La Liga history as the Frenchman scores his 200th goal in the Spanish top flight
Good news for Barcelona. Hansi Flick confirms Robert Lewandowski and Dani Olmo return to the squad Football news 01 nov 2025, 10:43 Good news for Barcelona. Hansi Flick confirms Robert Lewandowski and Dani Olmo return to the squad
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores