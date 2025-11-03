Barcelona devises plan to sign Rashford permanently

The club wants to keep the player.

Barcelona signed Marcus Rashford on loan for the current season but are eager to retain him beyond that and secure his services on a permanent deal.

Details: According to GOAL, the Catalan club is considering offering Rashford a long-term contract structured to spread out his earnings over several years. However, this would require the player’s full cooperation in adjusting his salary demands.

Earlier reports suggested that Harry Kane could also continue his career at Barcelona. His €65 million release clause makes a transfer feasible, and the English striker is currently weighing his options for the future, without ruling out the possibility of staying at Bayern.

Reminder: Barcelona are closely monitoring 23-year-old Argentine forward Joaquín Panichelli, who is enjoying an outstanding season in France.