Following Mbappe, another important person for PSG may leave

PSG sports advisor Luis Campos may leave the club at the same time as striker Kylian Mbappe.

According to PSG Community, the club management does not like the close relationship between Campouche and the agent Georges Mendes, which has already caused the departure of some players from the team.

It was recently reported in the media that Mbappe will leave PSG during the summer transfer window, as he does not want to renew his contract with his current club.

His contract is until the summer of 2024, but the Parisians want to get rid of the player now.