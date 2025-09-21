RU RU ES ES FR FR
Following in Yamal's footsteps. Real Castilla forward Rachad Fettal rejects Morocco, will play for Spain

Football news Today, 13:46
Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Photo: x.com/Vicentburguete1

Moroccan striker for Real Madrid's youth team Rachad Fettal has decided to represent Spain at the international level. This move came as a surprise to Moroccan fans, as previous reports suggested he might accept a call-up from the 'Atlas Lions' for the U-20 World Cup in Chile, which kicks off at the end of September.

"Rachad is a very talented forward with an excellent scoring instinct. In some matches, he has showcased remarkable qualities, but like any young player, he doesn't always maintain a consistent level. We reached out to him several times to invite him to the national team, but in the end, he chose Spain. That's his personal decision, and we respect it," commented Morocco U-20 head coach Mohamed Ouahbi regarding the player's choice.

Interestingly, Fettal's decision mirrors that of Lamine Yamal, Barcelona's young star, who also declined to play for the 'Atlas Lions' despite the efforts of the Moroccan federation.

