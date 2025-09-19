Prediction on game W1(- 1.5) Odds: 1.74 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

On Sunday, September 21, 2025, the fourth round of Serie A brings an exciting clash as Inter host Sassuolo at their home ground. Kick-off is set for 20:45 Central European Time. Let’s dive into the best bet for this showdown.

Inter

Inter approach the match against Sassuolo on the back of a successful Champions League opener, where they defeated Ajax 2-0 at home, snapping a two-game losing streak in the league. The Nerazzurri began their Serie A campaign in style with a 5-0 demolition of Torino, but then stumbled with a 1-2 home defeat to Udinese and a 3-4 away loss to Juventus. As a result, after three rounds, Inter have just 3 points and sit 11th in the table—a position that certainly falls short of the club’s ambitions.

The recent head-to-head record at the Giuseppe Meazza between these two sides is perfectly balanced over the last six meetings—each team has claimed two wins with two draws. Notably, four of those six encounters finished with over 2.5 goals, and both teams found the net in four matches. The last home game against Sassuolo ended in defeat for Inter back in 2023, which only adds extra motivation for the Milan side in this upcoming clash.

Sassuolo

Sassuolo earned promotion to the Serie A by winning Serie B last season, making their return to the top flight of Italian football. Their new campaign kicked off with a narrow 1-0 victory over Catanzaro in the Coppa Italia, sending them through to the next round. However, their Serie A start has been mixed. Sassuolo lost their opening home fixture 0-2 to Napoli, then suffered a 2-3 defeat away to Cremonese. Only in the third round did they finally delight their fans with a 1-0 win over Lazio. After three rounds, Sassuolo, like Inter, have 3 points, but sit down in 14th place in the standings.

The head-to-head story with the Milan giants is intriguing: Sassuolo have beaten Inter in each of their last two meetings, and in the last six clashes between these clubs, the record is dead even—three wins for each side.

Probable lineups

Inter: Sommer, Bisseck, Acerbi, Bastoni, Dumfries, Sučić, Barella, Çalhanoğlu, Dimarco, Frattesi, Thuram.

Sassuolo: Muric, Doig, Muharemović, Idzes, Koulibaly, Matić, Koné, Vranckx, Laurienté, Pinamonti, Berardi.

Key facts and head-to-head stats

Three of Inter’s last four matches have produced over 2.5 goals.

Inter have scored first in four of their last five games.

Five of Sassuolo’s last six matches have finished with under 2.5 goals.

Inter have opened the scoring in four of their last five head-to-head clashes.

Prediction for Inter vs Sassuolo

Inter will head into this fixture highly motivated. After back-to-back Serie A defeats, the team is determined to bounce back in front of their home fans and regain confidence in the league, especially after a convincing Champions League win. Recent setbacks against Sassuolo only add fuel to the fire. All signs point to Inter as clear favorites for this encounter, and a dominant, attacking display from the hosts is expected. My bet for this match: Inter to win with a -1.5 handicap at odds of 1.74.