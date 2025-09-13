Flick on Thiago's return: "He will become an important piece of the success puzzle"

Head coach Hansi Flick welcomes Thiago's return.

Flick emphasized that the Spaniard's return marks a crucial step towards the team's success.

Details: Head coach Hansi Flick commented on the return of midfielder Thiago Alcântara. According to the coach, the Spaniard's experience will be a key asset for the squad.

"I'm very happy to have Thiago back. He brings a wealth of experience that he can share with our younger players. I believe he will be another key piece of our puzzle on the road to success," Flick noted.

The coach underlined that he expects Thiago to play a role not only as an assistant to the coaching staff but also as a leader capable of helping the younger generation adapt and thrive at the highest level.

