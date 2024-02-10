First time since 2000. South Africa won the third place match at the Africa Cup of Nations

RU RU NG NG
Football news
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert Ileana Sanchez
A day before the African Cup of Nations final, South Africa and DR Congo met in the third place match.

The main time did not present a lot of events: the players of the DR Congo were closer to victory, but the spectators did not see any goals for the two teams. After 90 minutes of play, according to the regulations, the teams went straight to a penalty shootout without overtime.

South Africa had the better penalty kicks from 11 metres. "Bafana Bafana" failed to convert the first kick, but scored the next six. DR Congo had two misses.

For South Africa, this is the highest achievement since 2000, when the team also finished third.

Recall that Nigeria and Ivory Coast will meet in the final of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations. The match will kick off at 21:00 NET. Earlier we told you that fans on social networks made their predictions for the final.

South Africa - DR Congo 0:0 (on penalties 6:5)

