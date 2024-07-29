First defeat in five years. The Olympic judo champion was eliminated in the second round

At the 2024 Olympic Games, the judo competitions are underway. In the under 52 kg weight category, a true sensation occurred.

Tokyo 2020 Olympic champion, Japanese judoka Uta Abe, was eliminated in the second round of the competition. She lost to the world ranking leader from Uzbekistan, Diyora Keldiyorova, with a score of 1:10.

Uta Abe had not lost in five years. She is the world champion in the under 52 kg weight category for 2018, 2019, 2022, and 2023. Abe also triumphed at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and secured silver with the Japanese team in the mixed team event. Since the last Olympics, Abe participated in six competitions, including three Grand Slam tournaments, winning all but one match.

After her second-round defeat, the Japanese judoka could not contain her emotions. She grabbed her head and cried.

Reigning Olympic champion, Uta Abe, was absolutely devastated after losing in the second round against Uzbekistan’s Diyora Keldiyorova 💔#Paris2024 #Olympics #Judo pic.twitter.com/k3LPNXqhtB — Eurosport (@eurosport) July 28, 2024

As a reminder, the Dailysports team has prepared the medal tally for the 2024 Olympic Games.