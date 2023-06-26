Firmino can go to play for Ronaldo

Liverpool's Brazilian striker Roberto Firmino is close to changing clubs.

The famous footballer can continue his career in Saudi Arabia, where Al Ahly are showing interest in him.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, the sides are already negotiating. Earlier it was reported that Firmino was also claimed by Juventus.

It will be recalled that the striker's agreement with Liverpool expires at the end of June 2023.

Last season he played 25 matches in the APL, scored 11 goals and gave 4 assists.