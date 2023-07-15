Fiorentina may strengthen the Brazilian from Juventus

Florentine-based club Fiorentina is showing interest in midfielder Arthur Melo from Juventus and the Brazilian national team, according to Tuttomercatoweb.

According to the source, the club from Florence is considering a loan deal for the 26-year-old player until the summer of 2024 with an option to buy. If the deal goes through, Juventus will continue to pay 50 percent of his salary, which amounts to around seven million euros per year.

Arthur has been playing for Juventus since September 2020. The Brazilian midfielder transferred to the Italian club from Barcelona for a transfer fee of 80.6 million euros. He has played a total of 63 matches in all competitions for the Turin-based club, scoring one goal and providing one assist. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2025. In the previous season, Arthur was on loan at Liverpool but only made one appearance for the English club.

From 2018 to 2022, Arthur represented the Brazilian national team. He has played 22 matches for the Brazilian national team, scoring one goal and providing one assist.