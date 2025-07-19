Final decision. Real not planning to let Lunin go

Real Madrid has made a final decision on Andriy Lunin. The 26-year-old goalkeeper will stay with the team and will not be leaving the club this summer, according to Diario AS.

Los Blancos are indeed looking to make room in the squad for new signings, but Lunin is not among the candidates for departure. A move for Fran García or Ferland Mendy appears far more likely.

Despite ongoing rumors about the Ukrainian's potential transfer—interest from Manchester United and Villarreal included—the Madrid side has no intention of entertaining offers for their shot-stopper. Lunin himself is also not planning to leave and is determined to fight for playing time, even in light of Thibaut Courtois's new contract.