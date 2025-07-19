Staying true to their principles. Courtois extends Real Madrid contract for another year

Thibaut Courtois and Real Madrid have reached an agreement to extend his contract by another season. The previous deal was set to run until June 30, 2026, but now the Belgian goalkeeper will be tied to the club until the summer of 2027, according to Marca.

The deal has already been signed, and notably, the contract contains no clauses regarding a minimum number of matches or options for a longer extension.

Real Madrid has stayed true to its principle: starting at age 32, contracts are only extended for one year at a time. Initially, the possibility of an extra year based on playing time was discussed, but the club decided to stick to its traditional policy.