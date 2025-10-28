ES ES FR FR
Fifth penalty save! Milinkovic-Savic continues his heroics in Serie A

Football news Today, 16:35
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Napoli goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic stole the show in Serie A's matchday 9, denying a penalty in the 56th minute against Lecce.

Details: This was the Serbian shot-stopper's fifth saved penalty out of the last nine he has faced in Serie A. Furthermore, since the start of last season, only Nikola Vasilj of St. Pauli has stopped more spot-kicks (6) across Europe’s top five leagues than Milinkovic-Savic (5).

The Lecce vs Napoli clash ended with a narrow away win for the visitors (0:1).

Reminder: Tottenham have set their sights on Napoli midfielder Scott McTominay.

