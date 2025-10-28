Fifth penalty save! Milinkovic-Savic continues his heroics in Serie A

Penalty specialist

Napoli goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic stole the show in Serie A's matchday 9, denying a penalty in the 56th minute against Lecce.

Details: This was the Serbian shot-stopper's fifth saved penalty out of the last nine he has faced in Serie A. Furthermore, since the start of last season, only Nikola Vasilj of St. Pauli has stopped more spot-kicks (6) across Europe’s top five leagues than Milinkovic-Savic (5).

5 - Vanja Milinkovic-Savic has saved five of his last nine penalties faced in #SerieA; furthermore, since the start of last season, only Nikola Vasilj (6) has saved more penalties than the Serbian goalkeeper (5) in the Big-5 European Leagues. Intuition.#LecceNapoli pic.twitter.com/JrmluikCrU — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) October 28, 2025

The Lecce vs Napoli clash ended with a narrow away win for the visitors (0:1).

