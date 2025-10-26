Prediction on game Win Bayer Leverkusen Odds: 1.5 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

Paderborn will host a second-round match of the German Cup (DFB-Pokal), where the local side SC Paderborn 07 will take on Bayer 04 Leverkusen.

Key facts and head-to-head history:

Paderborn are unbeaten in their last 7 matches.

Bayer have lost 2 out of their last 10 games.

Bayer have conceded 12 goals in their last 5 matches, 7 of which came against PSG in the Champions League.

Paderborn have conceded 5 goals in their last 5 matches.

The teams have faced each other 9 times.

Head-to-head record: Paderborn – 2 wins, draws – 1, Bayer – 6 wins.

Match preview:

For the hosts, who play in the 2. Bundesliga, this is a golden opportunity to make a statement against one of the country’s elite clubs. Cup nights often deliver surprises, and Ralf Kettemann’s squad will look to harness home advantage, playing with aggression and fighting spirit right up to the final whistle.

Bayer, on the other hand, enter the contest as clear favorites. The Leverkusen side, known for their powerful and attacking football, are unlikely to repeat past slip-ups when big names stumbled in early cup rounds. With a deep squad, high intensity, and a burning motivation to prove their class, Leverkusen will look to impose their will.

The head-to-head history clearly favors Bayer, but Paderborn have shown they are capable of making life difficult for top teams, especially on home turf. The hosts' chances may hinge on whether they can keep the midfield battle tight and capitalize on rare counterattacking opportunities. For the visitors, quick control of the game and clinical finishing will be key to avoiding any unnecessary drama.

Expect an entertaining match: Bayer should dominate possession, while Paderborn will look for chances to break quickly. If the hosts manage to score first, the intrigue could last until the final whistle. Still, given the overall balance of power, the prediction leans towards a Bayer Leverkusen victory, though the favorites shouldn’t expect an easy ride—German Cup nights are famous for their unpredictability.

Probable lineups:

Paderborn: Seimen, Scheller, Gotze, Hansen, Obermair, Castaneda, Baur, Curda, Batzner, Bilbija, Tigges.

Seimen, Scheller, Gotze, Hansen, Obermair, Castaneda, Baur, Curda, Batzner, Bilbija, Tigges. Bayer: Flekken, Quanash, Bade, Tapsoba, Arthur, Fernandez, Garcia, Grimaldo, Hofmann, Poku, Kofane.

Match prediction:

Bayer Leverkusen come into this game in excellent form and clearly outclass Paderborn in both quality and squad depth. Leverkusen are confident in possession, play with high intensity, and rarely slip up against lower-league opponents. Paderborn will likely focus on defense and counterattacks, but containing the visitors’ onslaught will be a tough ask.

Prediction: Bayer to win (Away win)