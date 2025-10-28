Tottenham targets Napoli midfielder Scott McTominay

Napoli has no intention of letting the Scotsman go easily

Napoli midfielder Scott McTominay, recently named among the Ballon d'Or nominees, has caught the eye of Tottenham.

Details: According to TEAMtalk, the Premier League club is considering a move for the Scottish international, but securing the transfer will be anything but straightforward.

McTominay, a Manchester United academy graduate, made 255 appearances for the club, scoring 29 goals and providing 8 assists. In the summer of 2024, the Red Devils' management decided to sell him—Napoli secured his signature for £21 million. Under Antonio Conte's guidance in Italy, the midfielder has flourished, helping the team clinch the Scudetto.

According to the same source, Tottenham isn't the only club tracking McTominay. Barcelona and Newcastle are also keeping tabs on him. The Catalans have identified him as one of their top three midfield reinforcement options, while the Magpies view the 28-year-old Scot as the ideal leader in their Champions League push.

However, Napoli has no intention of parting with their key player. The club is preparing to offer McTominay a new deal running until 2030 with a hefty release clause, and the player himself is reportedly happy in Naples.

