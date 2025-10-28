Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.62 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

On October 29, 2025, in the 1/8 finals of the EFL Cup, Wolverhampton will host Chelsea. The match is scheduled to kick off at 20:45 Central European Time. Let’s take a closer look at the potential outcome of this clash.

Wolverhampton

Wolverhampton approach this match in very poor form. The team have failed to win any of their last four matches, recording two draws and two defeats in the previous two Premier League rounds. First, they lost 0-2 away to Sunderland, and then suffered a 2-3 home defeat against Burnley.

Overall, the Wolves have gone nine league games without a single victory and currently sit bottom of the table with just two points. Their only wins this season have come in the EFL Cup, where they first defeated West Ham 3-2 and then beat Everton 2-0 to progress to the next round.

As for their home form, apart from the cup victories, Wolverhampton have struggled at Molineux — three defeats and one draw in four Premier League matches. However, the Wolves have a strong record against Chelsea at home: in their last five home encounters, they’ve lost only once, winning three and drawing one.

Chelsea

Chelsea also approach this match following a defeat — and quite an unexpected one. The team lost 1-2 at home to Sunderland, ending their impressive run of four consecutive victories. That setback allowed their rivals to move above them in the Premier League table. In the Premier League, the Blues currently sit 9th in the standings with 14 points after nine rounds.

During that strong four-match winning streak, Chelsea recorded two victories in the Champions League, where they have been performing quite well so far, with two wins and one defeat in the group stage.

In the previous round of the EFL Cup, Chelsea defeated Lincoln City 2-1 away from home to progress further in the tournament. However, it’s worth noting that the London side have not won the EFL Cup for quite some time — their last triumph dates back to the 2014/2015 season. Last year, Chelsea were eliminated in the Round of 16 by Newcastle United.

As for head-to-head meetings against Wolverhampton, the record is perfectly balanced — three wins for each side in their last six encounters.

Probable Lineups

Wolverhampton: Johnstone, Doherty, S. Bueno, Krejci, H. Bueno, Munetsi, Andre, Joao Gomes, Arias, Larsen, Gomes

Johnstone, Doherty, S. Bueno, Krejci, H. Bueno, Munetsi, Andre, Joao Gomes, Arias, Larsen, Gomes Chelsea: Sanchez, Cucurella, Chalobah, Acheampong, James, Caicedo, Fernandez, Garnacho, Estevao, Neto, Joao Pedro

Key Facts and Head-to-Head

Wolverhampton have failed to win 7 of their last 8 matches.

4 of Wolverhampton’s last 5 matches have seen under 2.5 goals.

Both teams scored in 3 of Wolverhampton’s last 4 matches.

Chelsea have won 4 of their last 5 matches.

9 of Chelsea’s last 10 matches have seen over 2.5 goals.

Both teams scored in 8 of Chelsea’s last 10 matches.

Chelsea have scored first in their last 6 matches.

Over 2.5 goals were scored in 6 of the last 7 head-to-head meetings.

Both teams scored in the last 4 head-to-head meetings.

Wolverhampton — Chelsea Prediction

We can expect a rather intriguing cup encounter here. Wolverhampton are not in their best shape at the moment, as the team have yet to claim a single league victory this season. However, their cup performances have been much more convincing, with two home wins already in the EFL Cup. They also tend to perform well at home in head-to-head matches against Chelsea. As for the Londoners, Chelsea are in fairly good form overall, despite their recent defeat. The team have made a decent start to the season both in the Premier League and in the Champions League, where they continue to show solid football. Head-to-head meetings between these two sides have been quite balanced in recent years, with both teams regularly finding the net and often producing high-scoring matches. We can expect an open game here as well, with both sides creating chances and goals likely at both ends. My bet for this match: Both Teams to Score at odds of 1.62.