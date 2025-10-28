ES ES FR FR
Dailysports News Football news

West Ham and Tottenham enter the race for Mason Greenwood

The former Manchester United striker could return to the Premier League.
Football news Today, 06:36
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
West Ham and Tottenham enter the race for Mason Greenwood Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Greenwood is also being closely monitored by Barcelona.

Details: According to TEAMtalk, the 24-year-old English striker from Marseille, Mason Greenwood, has caught the serious attention of two Premier League clubs—West Ham and Tottenham.

Both clubs are reportedly ready to battle for the right to sign Greenwood next summer, though Barcelona remain the frontrunners for the forward, having also expressed their desire to acquire Mason.

Greenwood already boasts experience in both La Liga and the Premier League, being a Manchester United academy product. He spent the 2023/24 season on loan at Getafe before moving to Marseille in the summer of 2024 for €26 million.

For Marseille, Greenwood has already made 48 appearances, netting 30 goals and providing 10 assists. His current contract with the French club runs until 2029, and according to Transfermarkt, his market value stands at €40 million.

Reminder: Marc-André ter Stegen could move to the Premier League this winter. Several English clubs are interested in signing the experienced goalkeeper

