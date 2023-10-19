RU RU NG NG
FIFA may disburse approximately eight million to Al-Hilal for Neymar's injury

FIFA may disburse approximately eight million to Al-Hilal for Neymar's injury

Football news Today, 16:38
FIFA may disburse approximately eight million to Al-Hilal for Neymar's injury

Al-Hilal may receive approximately eight million euros from FIFA due to Neymar's injury, as reported by Goal.

It's noted that the global football governing body has an insurance policy - the FIFA Club Protection Program - which pays the player's wages from 28 days to a year, with a maximum amount of 6.5 million pounds sterling. This option is applicable when a player sustains an injury during international matches.

Recall that Brazilian footballer Neymar underwent a medical examination at his club. According to information, the examination confirmed damage to the anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus in his knee, and he is set to undergo surgery, followed by a treatment program to be determined later.

In the night of October 18, a match of the 4th qualifying round of the 2026 World Cup was held in South America between Brazil and Uruguay. In the 45+4th minute of the match, star Brazilian forward Neymar was forced to be substituted for Richarlison. Neymar injured his left leg in a duel with Nicolas De La Cruz.

Neymar last suffered an injury a month ago. Following this, the head coach of the Saudi club Al-Hilal, where the Brazilian currently plays, Jorge Jesus, stated that the striker was experiencing muscular discomfort.

