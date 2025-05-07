Fiery ending. Al Nassr and Al Ittihad players brawl after final whistle

In the 30th round of the Saudi Pro League, where Al Nassr faced Al Ittihad, the match ended with an explosive finale.

Details: Right after the final whistle, players from both sides erupted into a mass brawl. Al Nassr’s Al Khaibari and Al Ittihad’s Diaby were the first to clash, locking horns in the center of the pitch. Representatives from both teams stormed the field, and for several minutes, no one could restore order amid the chaos.

🎥 - Punches thrown between Al Khaibari and Diaby!! WHAT IS THIS ENDING?? AL NASSR AND AL ITTIHAD PLAYERS ARE FIGHTING pic.twitter.com/qT0M3Rl0ty — ThatAsianGuy (@ThatAsianGuyFT) May 7, 2025

This is what happened at the end of the game.



pic.twitter.com/WTwsWPDiw7 — Al Nassr Zone (@TheNassrZone) May 7, 2025

For the record, the match finished 2-3 in favor of Benzema’s side. Early on, Cristiano Ronaldo received the ball on the wing, cut inside, and took a shot, but it was a disappointing effort — we have video of the episode.

In this match, Cristiano Ronaldo failed to get on the scoresheet. The goals came from Mané for Al-Nassr, and Benzema and Kanté for Al-Ittihad. Al-Nassr currently sits fourth in the league standings, while Al-Ittihad holds the top spot.

Reminder: Cristiano Ronaldo is extremely proud that his eldest son has been called up to Portugal's U-15 national team. The superstar shared a post from the official Portugal national team account in his Instagram story, featuring himself and his son.