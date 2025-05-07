Cristiano Ronaldo delivers a dreadful shot on Al-Ittihad's goal. VIDEO

Al-Nassr and Al-Ittihad faced off in the marquee match of Round 30 in the Saudi Pro League. The encounter ended 2-3 in favor of Benzema's team, but what truly stood out was an unforgettable moment involving Ronaldo.

Details: Early in the match, Cristiano Ronaldo received the ball on the wing, cut inside, and took a shot. The Portuguese star was clearly aiming for goal, but the attempt was wildly off target — the ball sailed far wide. An absolutely dreadful effort from Ronaldo.

All Ronaldo could do was smile after this one 😆 pic.twitter.com/gIQOxyCg2k — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) May 7, 2025

In this match, Cristiano Ronaldo failed to get on the scoresheet. The goals came from Mané for Al-Nassr, and Benzema and Kanté for Al-Ittihad. Al-Nassr currently sits fourth in the league standings, while Al-Ittihad holds the top spot.

