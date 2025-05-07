Ronaldo shares emotional photo with his son after his first call-up to the Portugal national team

Cristiano Ronaldo is beaming with pride as his eldest son receives his first call-up to Portugal's U-15 national team. The football superstar reposted a story from the official account of the Portugal national team on his Instagram, featuring a photo of himself with his son.

The image captures young Cristiano Jr. standing alongside his father, both donning the Portugal kit. The photo is captioned "Portugal's DNA," hinting at the emergence of a genuine footballing dynasty within the national squad.

It was revealed yesterday that Cristiano Jr. has been selected for the Portuguese national team in his age category for the very first time. The news sparked excitement for his father, who took to social media to express his pride in an emotional post.

It's worth noting that Cristiano Ronaldo himself was also called up to Portugal's U-15 squad—making his debut on February 24, 2001. He played nine matches and scored seven goals at that level before moving up to the U-17s in October of the same year. Ronaldo made his senior debut for Portugal on August 20, 2003, at the age of 18.