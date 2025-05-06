RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Lifestyle Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to his son's call-up to Portugal U-15 national team

Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to his son's call-up to Portugal U-15 national team

Lifestyle Today, 10:49
Ileana Sanchez Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to his son's call-up to Portugal U-15 national team Photo: https://www.instagram.com/cristiano / Author unknown

Cristiano Ronaldo received major news today that filled him with pride for his eldest son, Cristianinho. The young talent has earned his first call-up to the Portugal U-15 national team, a milestone that sent his father into raptures. Cristiano shared his reaction to this pivotal moment in his son's budding career via an Instagram story.

The Portuguese superstar posted a screenshot of the squad list selected by the youth national team coach, captioning it with the words, “Proud of you, son!”

It's clear that Cristiano feels a special pride for his eldest child, who will turn 15 this summer. Judging by the delighted father's comments, the boy is exceptionally gifted and ready to chase the heights his father once conquered.

It's worth noting that Cristiano Jr. has long been following in his father's footsteps. He currently plays for the Al-Nassr youth team, with whom he has even claimed a Saudi Arabian championship title in his age group.

Additionally, Ronaldo's son was called up to the national team to participate in a friendly tournament held in memory of Vlatko Marković, an annual event in Croatia.

Related teams and leagues
Al Nassr
Popular news
Will pay crazy money. Ronaldo hires personal chef for Ibiza vacation Lifestyle Yesterday, 09:15 Will pay crazy money. Ronaldo hires personal chef for Ibiza vacation
Devoted son. Cristiano Ronaldo shares heartfelt Mother’s Day message Lifestyle Yesterday, 04:50 Devoted son. Cristiano Ronaldo shares heartfelt Mother’s Day message
Primera LPF (Argentine Championship), Apertura 2025. Team of the week: Molina's explosiveness, Rio's triumph, and Arce's impenetrability Football news Yesterday, 04:36 Primera LPF. Team of the week: Molina's explosiveness, Rio's triumph, and Arce's impenetrability
Africa U-20 Cup of Nations: schedule, results and standings Football news 04 may 2025, 15:54 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations 2025. Fixtures, results, and standings
Barcelona's dominance, Rice breaks into the top 10: Power Rankings – Ballon d'Or 2025 contenders Football news 03 may 2025, 03:44 Barcelona's dominance, Rice breaks into the top 10: Power Rankings – Ballon d'Or 2025 contenders
Very upset. Ronaldo talks to himself after Al-Nassr's defeat in the AFC Champions League semi-final Football news 01 may 2025, 07:43 Very upset. Ronaldo talks to himself after Al-Nassr's defeat in the AFC Champions League semi-final
More news
Upcoming matches
All
Lamontville Golden Arrows - : - Orlando Pirates Today, 13:30 South African Betway Premiership
Lamontville Golden Arrows
-
Orlando Pirates
-
13:30
Inter - : - Barcelona Today, 15:00 Champions League
Inter
-
Barcelona
-
15:00
Bucaramanga - : - Racing Club Today, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Bucaramanga
-
Racing Club
-
18:00
Carabobo FC - : - Botafogo RJ Today, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Carabobo FC
-
Botafogo RJ
-
18:00
Alianza Lima - : - Sao Paulo Today, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Alianza Lima
-
Sao Paulo
-
18:00
Fortaleza - : - Colo Colo Today, 20:30 Copa Libertadores
Fortaleza
-
Colo Colo
-
20:30
San Antonio Bulo Bulo - : - Club Atletico Penarol Today, 22:00 Copa Libertadores
San Antonio Bulo Bulo
-
Club Atletico Penarol
-
22:00
Mamelodi Sundowns - : - Chippa United 07 may 2025, 13:30 South African Betway Premiership
Mamelodi Sundowns
-
Chippa United
-
13:30
Paris Saint-Germain - : - Arsenal 07 may 2025, 15:00 Champions League
Paris Saint-Germain
-
Arsenal
-
15:00
Deportivo Tachira - : - LDU de Quito 07 may 2025, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Deportivo Tachira
-
LDU de Quito
-
18:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 11:42 Manchester United wants to keep Harry Amass and plans to hold talks with him Football news Today, 11:38 Zamalek coach is close to being sacked! Football news Today, 11:13 Club León loses appeal and will not play at the Club World Cup Lifestyle Today, 10:49 Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to his son's call-up to Portugal U-15 national team Football news Today, 10:36 Real, Bayern or Man City? Florian Wirtz has decided where he wants to continue his career Football news Today, 10:29 Unexpectedly, Raphinha said Xavi didn't trust him Football news Today, 10:08 Wenger suggests scrapping Champions League spot for Europa League winners Esports News Today, 10:08 Rockstar Games releases the second trailer for GTA VI Lifestyle Today, 10:03 Tensions in the Beckham family: Brooklyn skips David's 50th birthday celebration Football news Today, 09:47 After reaching the final: What Nasreddine Nabi had to say about Nedbank!
Sport Predictions
Football Today Sportivo Luqueño vs Godoy Cruz prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 7, 2025 Football Today Carabobo vs Botafogo: Can Botafogo clinch a playoff spot in the Copa Libertadores? Football Today Nacional Potosi vs Guarani prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 7, 2025 Football Today Vitoria vs Defensa y Justicia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 7, 2025 Basketball Today Cleveland Cavaliers vs Indiana Pacers: Prediction and bet for the May 7, 2025 matchup Football Today Fortaleza vs Colo-Colo prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 7, 2025 Football Today Corinthians vs América de Cali prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 7 May 2025 Football Today Boston River vs Independiente prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - May 7, 2025 Basketball Today Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors: Prediction and bet for the May 7, 2025 game Football Today San Antonio Bulo Bulo vs Peñarol prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 7, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores