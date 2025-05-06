Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to his son's call-up to Portugal U-15 national team

Cristiano Ronaldo received major news today that filled him with pride for his eldest son, Cristianinho. The young talent has earned his first call-up to the Portugal U-15 national team, a milestone that sent his father into raptures. Cristiano shared his reaction to this pivotal moment in his son's budding career via an Instagram story.

The Portuguese superstar posted a screenshot of the squad list selected by the youth national team coach, captioning it with the words, “Proud of you, son!”

It's clear that Cristiano feels a special pride for his eldest child, who will turn 15 this summer. Judging by the delighted father's comments, the boy is exceptionally gifted and ready to chase the heights his father once conquered.

It's worth noting that Cristiano Jr. has long been following in his father's footsteps. He currently plays for the Al-Nassr youth team, with whom he has even claimed a Saudi Arabian championship title in his age group.

Additionally, Ronaldo's son was called up to the national team to participate in a friendly tournament held in memory of Vlatko Marković, an annual event in Croatia.