Fernando Alonso stars in Boss Bottled Beyond perfume photoshoot

Posed with the signature bottle

Formula 1 star Fernando Alonso has been a Boss ambassador for over two years, fulfilling his contractual obligations in style. The Spaniard took center stage in a photoshoot dedicated to the brand’s new fragrance, sharing the stunning images on his Instagram page.

Alonso posted several shots holding the Bottled Beyond perfume bottle, accompanied by the caption: “BOSS Bottled Beyond — inspire success and ignite the senses. Discover a bold and balanced ginger-leather blend that sparks ambitions on and off the track.”

It’s worth noting that the faces of the Boss Bottled Beyond campaign are global superstars — footballer Vinícius Júnior, Hollywood actor Bradley Cooper, and Colombian singer Maluma.

Additionally, as a Boss representative, Alonso regularly features in the brand’s advertising campaigns, supports the label on social media, and sports Boss outfits on red carpets, at official events, and during interviews.