RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Lifestyle Vinicius Junior shares the story behind his celebratory dances in BOSS perfume ad

Vinicius Junior shares the story behind his celebratory dances in BOSS perfume ad

Answered a question from Bradley Cooper
Lifestyle Today, 05:41
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Vinicius Junior on holiday Photo: https://www.instagram.com/vinijr / Author unknown

Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior is the face of the new Bottled Beyond fragrance from BOSS. As part of the product's advertising campaign, the Brazilian appeared in a new video that he posted on his Instagram page.

Vinicius shared a video in which, responding to a question from fellow campaign star Bradley Cooper, he reveals the meaning behind the dance he performs after scoring goals.

Vinicius explained that dancing is a core part of Brazilian culture and that he has always loved to dance since childhood. It made him happy, so now he tries to bring a bit of that joy onto the pitch.

It's worth noting that the Brazilian did not join his national team during the recently concluded international break. Vinicius stayed in Madrid, where he attended training sessions at the club's base and spent his free time on personal pursuits — for instance, going to support a friend during a match in the Spanish futsal championship.

Related teams and leagues
Real Madrid Real Madrid Schedule Real Madrid News Real Madrid Transfers
Related Team News
Kylian Mbappe plays for Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu Football news Today, 03:45 Kylian Mbappé reacts to return to Real Madrid camp
Alaba Football news Yesterday, 15:44 Florentino Pérez wanted to terminate Alaba's contract, but he refused
Mbappé Football news Yesterday, 12:27 Oviedo fan incident: club apologizes to Real and Mbappé over racism
Raúl Asencio Football news Yesterday, 09:45 New details emerge in the case of Raúl Asensio's alleged distribution of intimate content
Jude Bellingham at Real Madrid's club base Lifestyle Yesterday, 08:48 Jude Bellingham reacts to his return to training after surgery
“I’m satisfied.” Tchouaméni shares his thoughts on working with Xabi Alonso Football news Yesterday, 04:19 “I’m satisfied.” Tchouaméni shares his thoughts on working with Xabi Alonso
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores