Vinicius Junior shares the story behind his celebratory dances in BOSS perfume ad

Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior is the face of the new Bottled Beyond fragrance from BOSS. As part of the product's advertising campaign, the Brazilian appeared in a new video that he posted on his Instagram page.

Vinicius shared a video in which, responding to a question from fellow campaign star Bradley Cooper, he reveals the meaning behind the dance he performs after scoring goals.

Vinicius explained that dancing is a core part of Brazilian culture and that he has always loved to dance since childhood. It made him happy, so now he tries to bring a bit of that joy onto the pitch.

It's worth noting that the Brazilian did not join his national team during the recently concluded international break. Vinicius stayed in Madrid, where he attended training sessions at the club's base and spent his free time on personal pursuits — for instance, going to support a friend during a match in the Spanish futsal championship.