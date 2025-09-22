Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll become the first teammates to reach 600 Grand Prix starts combined

A new record set

Aston Martin stars Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll have achieved a major milestone in Formula 1. According to the team's official Instagram account, they are the first teammates in history to have started a combined total of 600 Grands Prix.

The Aston Martin post was accompanied by the caption: “History made in the streets of Baku. Fernando and Lance lined up on Sunday to become the first teammates ever to reach a combined total of 600 Grand Prix starts. 👏”.

It's worth noting that the lion's share of this achievement belongs to Fernando Alonso, for whom the Baku race marked his 418th Formula 1 start. Meanwhile, Lance Stroll has competed in 182 Grands Prix.

However, the race itself didn’t go according to plan for the Aston Martin duo. Alonso crossed the finish line only in 15th place, while Stroll finished 17th.

In the current Formula 1 championship standings, Lance Stroll sits 11th with 32 points, while Fernando Alonso is 14th with 30 points.