Awaiting the race. Fernando Alonso shares new photo ahead of Azerbaijan Grand Prix

In good spirits

Formula 1 star Fernando Alonso is already gearing up for the return of Grand Prix action after a brief break. The driver posted a picture from an Aston Martin team event on his Instagram page.

The Spaniard shared a photo where he sits in a chair, fully kitted out in his team gear, microphone in hand, answering questions with a smile on his face.

It's worth noting that in his previous outing at the Italian Grand Prix in Monza, Alonso failed to finish the race, retiring before the checkered flag.

Additionally, this season the Aston Martin driver from Spain has been struggling to deliver top results: he currently sits 12th in the championship standings with 30 points to his name. Alonso's best finish so far in this Formula 1 season was fifth place, achieved at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Meanwhile, Oscar Piastri of McLaren continues to lead the championship, with his teammate Lando Norris holding onto second place.