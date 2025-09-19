Lando Norris opens up for the first time about his relationship with actress Margarida Corceiro

Breaks silence on his personal life

Formula 1 star Lando Norris has finally shed light on his on-and-off relationship with stunning actress Margarida Corceiro. He got candid during an interview with Vogue magazine.

Norris and Corceiro first appeared in the media as a couple two years ago, in 2023. Since then, their relationship has been anything but straightforward, with several breakups and reconciliations, all while never officially confirming their status.

Lando Norris and Magui Corceiro celebrate his win in Budapest together 🥹 pic.twitter.com/ZDneEY39B7 — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) August 3, 2025

Recently, the pair were spotted together again, with Corceiro even attending one of the Formula 1 Grand Prix events, congratulating Norris with a kiss after his race victory.

"We met a few years ago, but we were never really together. Until more recently. She's someone I can very much be myself with. Very down to earth and she lives quite a crazy life as well. It's nice when we can both just [rent] a boat for the day or go home together and chill," Norris admitted.

For the record, before Norris, Corceiro dated Portuguese footballer João Félix for four years.