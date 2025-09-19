Preparing for the Grand Prix stage. Carlos Sainz goes for a bike ride in Baku

Part of his training routine

Williams star Carlos Sainz is gearing up for the next Formula 1 Grand Prix in Baku, set to take place this weekend. As part of his training, the driver went on a cycling session and shared a photo from the ride on his Instagram page.

The Spaniard posted a picture of himself in full cycling gear, helmet on, riding his bike. He also tagged the location as Baku, letting fans know he’s already in Azerbaijan.

It's worth noting that Formula 1 returns this weekend after a short break, with the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on the schedule. Sainz has had a challenging season so far, scoring just 16 points in the Formula 1 standings and currently sitting 18th in the championship.

At the previous round in the Netherlands, Carlos finished 11th and missed out on championship points. His best result this season remains an 8th-place finish, achieved at both the Saudi Arabian and Emilia Romagna Grands Prix.