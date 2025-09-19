Franco Colapinto shares photo from team dinner in Baku ahead of Grand Prix

A warm evening in great company

Formula 1 star Franco Colapinto is making the most of his time as he gears up for the next Grand Prix. Together with the Alpine team, the Argentine racer enjoyed a festive team dinner, sharing a snapshot of the gathering on his Instagram page.

Franco posted both photos and videos from the event, capturing the whole team seated at the same table for the celebratory meal. Judging by the caption, the occasion was a teammate’s birthday: “A festive dinner with my iron family 🫶🏼😊 happy birthday Estuuu 🎂.”

It’s worth noting that this weekend marks another Formula 1 Grand Prix in Baku, Azerbaijan. This round holds special significance for Colapinto, as it was here a year ago, driving for Williams, that he scored the first points of his Formula 1 career.

Now, the Argentine hopes to repeat that success this year with his new team. Colapinto is yet to score a single point this season and is eager to finally break through. His best finish so far in the current campaign is 11th place at the Dutch Grand Prix.