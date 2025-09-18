Awaiting the race. Franco Colapinto arrives in Baku for the next Formula 1 round

Hoping to score points on his lucky track

Formula 1 star Franco Colapinto is gearing up for another shot at glory, determined to claim his first points of the current season. The Argentine driver has already touched down in Baku, where the race will unfold, as he announced on his Instagram page.

Colapinto reposted a publication from the official Formula 1 Instagram account, featuring him walking through the paddock. The post includes a geotag confirming the location as Baku, along with a greeting, “¡Hola!” in Spanish.

Let’s recall that last season, while racing for Williams, Franco Colapinto earned his very first Formula 1 career points right here on the streets of Baku. Now, competing for Alpine, the Argentine is eager to replicate that previous success and finally get on the scoreboard this season.

At the moment, Colapinto sits at the bottom of the championship standings and remains the only driver on the grid yet to secure a single point.