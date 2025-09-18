Franco Colapinto shares memories of last year's Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Scored his first career points back then

Formula 1 star Franco Colapinto has opened up about his memories from last year's race in Baku. The driver shared a heartfelt post on his Instagram page reflecting on that special weekend.

Colapinto, who was racing for Williams at the time, posted photos from after the race in Baku, accompanied by an emotional caption.

“It's been a year since my first Q3 and my first points. A special memory from my second Formula 1 race. This weekend, we’re heading back to Baku for more!! 💪🏼💪🏼 Let’s go, @alpinef1team.”

As a reminder, it was during that Grand Prix that Colapinto scored the first Formula 1 points of his career. The Argentine finished eighth in the race, earning four points.

Colapinto ended last season 19th in the standings with a total of five points. He picked up another point at the United States Grand Prix, where he finished tenth.

It’s worth noting that Colapinto has yet to score a single point so far this season.