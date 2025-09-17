Franco Colapinto shows off gift from Argentine padel tennis star

Received a racket as a present

Formula 1 star Franco Colapinto is also passionate about padel tennis, a sport he often enjoys in his spare time. The Alpine driver took to Instagram to show off a cool gift he received from Argentine padel tennis ace Agustín Tapia.

Colapinto shared a photo of a gift box containing a padel tennis racket. He captioned it: "Thank you, @tapia 😍😍😍😍😍😍 The most Argentine racket that wins every tournament. Now I just need a wrist 🤗."

It's worth noting that Agustín Tapia is a professional padel tennis player. Currently, he is at the very top of his sport — holding the number one spot in the world rankings.

As a reminder, Franco Colapinto competes in Formula 1 for the Alpine team. The Argentine driver has yet to delight his fans this season: he still hasn't scored a single point in the Grand Prix rounds and sits at the bottom of the championship standings.