Franco Colapinto congratulates Fernando Belasteguín on the opening of padel center in Barcelona

Showed support for a good friend

Formula 1 star Franco Colapinto is a big fan of padel tennis and enjoys a close friendship with renowned Argentine padel player Fernando Belasteguín. In light of this, the racing driver attended the opening of Belasteguín's new padel center in Barcelona, offering his congratulations to his friend via his Instagram page.

Colapinto shared a photo from the opening ceremony, accompanied by a heartfelt congratulatory caption.

“Congratulations on continuing to make dreams come true, achieving your goals, and helping the sport grow. @fernando_belasteguin, your passion and dedication to everything you do are truly admirable!!! @belapadelcenter is now open. The past, present, and future of padel 🫢🇦🇷,” Franco wrote.

It's worth noting that Colapinto, as part of the Alpine team, will compete in the upcoming Formula 1 Grand Prix this weekend in Baku, Azerbaijan. The Argentine driver has yet to score his first points in the championship.