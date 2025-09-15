Serious challenge! Isack Hadjar to join Red Bull as Max Verstappen's teammate in 2026

Major career promotion for the 20-year-old driver.

A chance not everyone gets at such a young age.

Details: According to AutoMotoSport, 20-year-old French driver Isack Hadjar has been chosen as the main candidate to become the teammate of the legendary Dutch racer Max Verstappen at Red Bull.

Isack Hadjar has consistently delivered strong performances for Toro Rosso and recently celebrated his first-ever podium finish at Zandvoort. Now, it’s no longer a secret: the 20-year-old driver will join Red Bull next season as Verstappen’s new partner.

It’s also reported that one of the two seats at the B team for 2026 has been approved. Red Bull management wants to give Arvid Lindblad a chance to prove himself in Formula 1.

