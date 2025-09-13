Successful rookie. Max Verstappen pulls ahead in NLS qualifying at the Nürburgring

The driver swapped his Formula 1 car for endurance racing

Max Verstappen took part in qualifying for the Nürburgring Endurance Series (NLS). The results came as no surprise.

Details: Max Verstappen entered the Nürburgring Endurance Series, getting behind the wheel of a GT4-class Porsche Cayman CT4. As an F1 driver making his debut in this type of racing, his car was limited to just 300 horsepower, while experienced competitors had 425 hp at their disposal.

Verstappen dominated among drivers with 300-horsepower cars, beating his nearest rival by 13 seconds. In the overall standings, he finished sixth, trailing the leader by only 15 seconds.

thats the end of qualifying!



- Max ends P6 with a time of 10:21.591 (G)



-Fastest is a 10:06.215 (PRO)



And that with 130HP less from Max. pic.twitter.com/JGzXlXgkrL — Verstappen News (@verstappenews) September 13, 2025

See also: Carlos Sainz shares his impressions after Pirelli tire test in Monza