Carlos Sainz shares his impressions after Pirelli tire test in Monza

Ready to show his class

Formula 1 star Carlos Sainz is busy testing new Pirelli tires on the track at Monza. The driver shared his thoughts about the process in a video posted on the official Williams team Instagram page.

In the video, you can see Sainz discussing his experience and expressing his anticipation for next year, eager to see what the final product will deliver when it's finally ready.

The video is captioned “Talking tyres with Carlos 🗣️ Pirelli Tyre Test wrapped in Monza ✅”.

It's worth noting that the race in Monza last weekend was disappointing for Sainz — he finished only 11th and left this round without points. Overall, the season has been challenging for the Spanish driver, who currently sits 18th in the Formula 1 standings with just 16 points to his name.

Oscar Piastri of McLaren remains the season leader, with his teammate Lando Norris also battling for the championship crown.