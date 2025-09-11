Eternal rain. Franco Colapinto showcases classic English weather

Misty Albion

Formula 1 star Franco Colapinto is ramping up his preparations for the upcoming Grand Prix, set to take place in Baku next weekend. The driver shared a short video on his Instagram story from England, where he is currently staying.

Colapinto posted a video of himself walking down the street under an umbrella, with a steady downpour all around. The Argentine captioned the post with a tongue-in-cheek remark: “Welcome to England 😍 😍 😍 😍 😍 😬”, poking fun at the notoriously rainy English weather.

It's worth noting that Colapinto struggled at the previous Formula 1 round in Monza during the Italian Grand Prix. Franco finished only 17th in the race, once again failing to score any points. This season, Colapinto remains the only driver yet to get off the mark.

To add, the Italian Grand Prix was won by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, though this triumph didn’t allow him to close the gap on the current season leader, Oscar Piastri of McLaren. Verstappen continues to hold third place in the Formula 1 championship standings.