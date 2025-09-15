Prediction on game Total over 3,5 Odds: 1.9 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On September 16, at the Volleyball World Championship, Brazil and Czech Republic will face off. Here’s my betting preview for the upcoming clash.

Brazil

The Brazilians have arrived at this tournament, as usual, among the favorites, although it certainly won’t be easy for them. The team kicked off with a tough match against a resilient China, even dropping the first set, but then managed to take three sets in a row—final score: 19:25, 25:23, 25:22, 25:21.

It’s a tough group, so there’s no time to ease into the competition; they need to bring their A-game to every match. Even a win in this upcoming game may not guarantee a playoff spot.

Czech Republic

For the Czechs, this World Championship started on an optimistic note—they landed in what is essentially the “group of death,” but pulled off a surprise by defeating Serbia in straight sets in their opening match: 25:20, 25:23, 25:20. That result seriously boosts their chances of making the knockout rounds, but the key battle will be against China.

Even though the Czechs are riding high, competing for the top spot with Brazil will be a tough challenge. Last season, the team played in the Golden European League, reaching the final but falling to Finland. In every group stage match, the Czechs will be underdogs—which might actually help, as there’s less pressure on the players.

H2H

Historically, Brazil has held a significant advantage in head-to-head encounters, although Czech Republic has often put up a fight. Their last meeting was two years ago in Olympic qualifying, where Brazil came out on top in five sets.

Prediction

It’s a showdown between the leaders of Group H, though the real battle in this group is still ahead. Brazil are clear favorites, but the Czechs have shown they mean business. I expect both teams to deliver quality volleyball, and the underdog should be able to take at least one set. The over 3.5 sets total looks like a promising bet here.