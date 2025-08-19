RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Ferdinand doesn't believe Arsenal's price for Gyökeres was justified

Ferdinand doesn't believe Arsenal's price for Gyökeres was justified

There are questions about the striker.
Football news Today, 09:21
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
Ferdinand doesn't believe Arsenal's price for Gyökeres was justified Getty Images

Viktor Gyökeres' debut for Arsenal left more negatives than positives, as the Swede was barely noticeable in the match against Manchester United. This sparked questions about whether the transfer was justified.

Details: Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand stated that he saw nothing to justify Gyökeres' £63 million price tag. Of course, there are other issues as well.

Quote: “I've seen him live twice and watched the match against Manchester United on Sunday. I didn't see anything that would justify such a price, especially considering he was playing against a dysfunctional Man United. I 100% did not see it.

If you take the game in isolation, you can see that he likes and knows how to make runs down the flanks. Physically, he's capable of doing it. He still needs to improve physically, but will this style suit Arsenal both at home and away? The key is in the box: can he find space and take his chances?

We often see Ødegaard and Saka combining to get the ball to the byline—and that's where you need a striker who can simply finish the move. That's exactly what he'll be judged on,” Ferdinand said on air during Rio Ferdinand Presents.

Related teams and leagues
Arsenal Arsenal Schedule Arsenal News Arsenal Transfers
Related Team News
Raheem Sterling in the Arsenal line-up Football news Today, 03:00 Chelsea considering option to loan out Sterling
Arsenal legend demands trophies from Arteta this season Football news Yesterday, 10:50 Arsenal legend demands trophies from Arteta this season
Rookies in action. Player ratings and Gyökeres' disastrous debut in the Man United - Arsenal match Football news 17 aug 2025, 14:17 Rookies in action. Player ratings and Gyökeres' disastrous debut in the Man United - Arsenal match
Huge queues: Thousands of Manchester United fans fail to enter stadium on time Football news 17 aug 2025, 12:40 Huge queues: Thousands of Manchester United fans fail to enter stadium on time
Arsenal keeps racking up goals from set pieces: already 21 since the start of last season Football news 17 aug 2025, 11:59 Arsenal keeps racking up goals from set pieces: already 21 since the start of last season
Kang-in Lee Transfer news 17 aug 2025, 05:15 Kang-in Lee wants to leave PSG! Several clubs interested in the player
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores