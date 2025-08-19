Ferdinand doesn't believe Arsenal's price for Gyökeres was justified
Viktor Gyökeres' debut for Arsenal left more negatives than positives, as the Swede was barely noticeable in the match against Manchester United. This sparked questions about whether the transfer was justified.
Details: Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand stated that he saw nothing to justify Gyökeres' £63 million price tag. Of course, there are other issues as well.
Quote: “I've seen him live twice and watched the match against Manchester United on Sunday. I didn't see anything that would justify such a price, especially considering he was playing against a dysfunctional Man United. I 100% did not see it.
If you take the game in isolation, you can see that he likes and knows how to make runs down the flanks. Physically, he's capable of doing it. He still needs to improve physically, but will this style suit Arsenal both at home and away? The key is in the box: can he find space and take his chances?
We often see Ødegaard and Saka combining to get the ball to the byline—and that's where you need a striker who can simply finish the move. That's exactly what he'll be judged on,” Ferdinand said on air during Rio Ferdinand Presents.